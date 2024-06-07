Friday Morning 06/07/2024

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game released its latest fishing report for the Southern Kenai Peninsula Wednesday, detailing current conditions and opportunities for anglers, a woman was found dead in Seward on Tuesday after struggling to stay afloat in Resurrection Bay, and a mother-daughter duo — a weaver and an engraver — won Best of Show at this Celebration’s Juried Arts show.

