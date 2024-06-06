Thursday Evening 06/06/2024

A woman was found dead in Seward on Tuesday after struggling to stay afloat in Resurrection Bay; Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly members *shot down* a proposed tobacco tax during their regular meeting Tuesday. Money generated by the tax would have been used, in part, to pay for a new childcare grant program; and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game released its latest fishing report for the Southern Kenai Peninsula on Wednesday, detailing current conditions and opportunities for anglers.

