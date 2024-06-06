© 2024 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 06/06/2024

By Simon Lopez
Published June 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKDT
A woman was found dead in Seward on Tuesday after struggling to stay afloat in Resurrection Bay; Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly members *shot down* a proposed tobacco tax during their regular meeting Tuesday. Money generated by the tax would have been used, in part, to pay for a new childcare grant program; and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game released its latest fishing report for the Southern Kenai Peninsula on Wednesday, detailing current conditions and opportunities for anglers.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
