Wednesday Evening 06/05/2024

The Pratt Museum in Homer faces challenges with replacing its aging roof that has turned into a pressing safety concern. The Alaska SeaLife center admitted two abandoned seal pups late last month. The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is adding back staff positions to its budget for the upcoming fiscal year after being directed to do so by the school board Monday.

