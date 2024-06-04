© 2024 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Morning 06/04/2024

By Kaylin Holmes
Published June 4, 2024 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

A last-minute candidate joined the race for the House District 5, which covers Kodiak, Seward and Cordova, and eight young Alaskans are suing the state to block the Alaska natural gas pipeline project, arguing the project would contribute to climate change.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation  on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

