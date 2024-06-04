Tuesday Evening 06/04/2024

Counterfeit money has shown up in Seward. We have a clearer picture of this year’s races for the Alaska Legislature after Saturday’s deadline to file for the August primary. Sunday was National Cancer Survivors Day. In observance of the commemoration, Central Peninsula Hospital held an event at Soldotna Creek Park honoring cancer survivors and people undergoing cancer treatment.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.