Friday Evening 05/31/2024

The Beluga Slough Wetlands is a popular birding spot and is also a go-to site for the City of Homer’s Stormwater discharge, but this year, the area has been flooded all spring; and The Soldotna Police Department is hosting its second annual youth boot camp, an opportunity for high school-aged students to learn the ins and outs of law enforcement.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

