Tuesday Evening 05/28/2024

Fishing community members gathered on the Homer Spit last week to participate in the Blessing of the Fleet, an event where people pray for safe passage for boats and remember seafarers who have died. The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is thinking about expanding the borough’s opioid settlement grant program.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.