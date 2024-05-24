Friday Evening 05/24/2024

The last day of school is a relief for most middle schoolers. But at the tiny Cooper Landing School on the Kenai Peninsula, students petitioned the district for an extra day at the end of the year, to spend some extra time in class, and say goodbye to their friends headed off to high school; and The Kenai Performers, a local theater company, is staging “Murder at the Renaissance Faire.”

