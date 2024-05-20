Monday Evening 05/20/2024

A Homer man died Sunday morning after being attacked by a moose. The City of Soldotna recently adopted a master plan for its riverfront redevelopment project, a multi-year plan to create a walkable and business-friendly area along the Kenai River. Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola continues to be one of the Democrats most likely to vote against her party.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

