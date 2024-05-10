Friday Evening 05/10/2024

The Harding Icefield is a massive glacial ice cap that spans between Homer and Seward. Six people attempted to cross the icefield last month, but an intense storm left them stranded halfway through. Elementary students from across the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District recently faced off in a math-oriented competition.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

