Wednesday Evening 04/24/2024

Teachers, parents, students and community members showed up to Kenai Peninsula schools Wednesday morning dressed in red for a “walk-in,” a demonstration in support of public education funding. Bunnell Street Arts Center in Homer is currently hosting a Canadian sound artist and radio producer through its residency program.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

