Tuesday Evening 04/23/2024

A cruise ship will make an impromptu stop in Homer tomorrow morning to give its passengers a moment of respite after almost two weeks at sea. Springtime in Homer is marked by the return of sandhill cranes and various shorebirds. This year, a local dance school is bringing even more birds to the city with a production of “Swan Lake.” A Sterling man was indicted by a federal grand jury last month for a scam involving Covid-19 relief business loans. A new University of Alaska research project will look at the way human-caused climate change will affect fishing, farming and harvesting in the Gulf of Alaska.

