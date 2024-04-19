© 2024 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 04/19/2024

By Simon Lopez
Published April 19, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly President Brent Johnson is joining the race for the Alaska House seat that represents the southern Kenai Peninsula; and hundreds of Soldotna High School students walked out Wednesday in protest of stagnant state education funding and the Governor’s veto of a bill that would have increased funding earlier this spring.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
