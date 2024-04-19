Friday Evening 04/19/2024

Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly President Brent Johnson is joining the race for the Alaska House seat that represents the southern Kenai Peninsula; and hundreds of Soldotna High School students walked out Wednesday in protest of stagnant state education funding and the Governor’s veto of a bill that would have increased funding earlier this spring.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

