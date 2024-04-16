Tuesday Evening 04/16/2024

The State of Alaska is appealing a decision that brought back a personal watercraft ban in Kachemak Bay waters; and a fish passage restoration project will soon bring improvements to the movement and health of a southern Kenai Peninsula salmon population.

