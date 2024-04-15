Monday Evening 04/15/24

A woman was injured in a suspected hit and run in Happy Valley last Tuesday. The City of Seldovia's library will display a new collection and reading room next month. A Homer-based nonprofit is turning to recycled plastic lumber for a project improving trails in the Homer area.

