Thursday Evening 04/11/2024

Much of the United States experienced a solar eclipse Monday [04/08], an astronomical phenomenon where the moon passes between the earth and the sun and causes temporary darkness. Although the spectacle couldn’t be seen from Alaska, folks in Kenai had the opportunity to experience the eclipse in a different way; and a bill that would allow disabled veterans a free lifetime pass to Alaska state parks and campsites is moving through the legislature.

