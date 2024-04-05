© 2024 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 04/05/2024

By Simon Lopez
Published April 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Aleutian Airways will suspend its service to Homer beginning April 15; A Homer-based nonprofit that works with landowners and state agencies to protect land on the Kenai Peninsula recently completed mitigation efforts on the Cooper Landing Bypass project; and over 100 Kodiak High School students walked out of classes yesterday as part of a statewide protest over Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoing a bill [SB 140] that would have permanently increased education funding.

