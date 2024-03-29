Friday Evening 03/29/2024

Community members in the Homer area gathered at the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor’s Center last night [3/28] for an open house as the city continues the process of rewriting its comprehensive plan; and a new letter from the federal government says Alaska’s education department owes almost $30 million to four school districts.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

