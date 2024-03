Monday Morning, 03/25/2024

The City of Homer is kicking off rewriting its comprehensive plan with a visit from Agnew::Beck Consulting this week, and three Homer High School seniors qualified as National Merit Scholarship finalists this year after taking their PSAT — a common standardized test for students thinking of going to college — and completing a demanding application.

