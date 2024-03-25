Monday Evening 03/25/24

A study looking into expanding Homer Harbor may get federal funding for the next fiscal year after losing it for this year. Two new policies regarding civil trespassing and public records requests are on the table in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, after officials say one individual harassed borough employees and burdened others with excessive requests. The Alaska House of Representatives took a step towards raising the state’s age of consent from 16 to 18 years old on Friday.

