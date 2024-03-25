© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 03/25/24

By Jamie Diep
Published March 25, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKDT
A study looking into expanding Homer Harbor may get federal funding for the next fiscal year after losing it for this year. Two new policies regarding civil trespassing and public records requests are on the table in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, after officials say one individual harassed borough employees and burdened others with excessive requests. The Alaska House of Representatives took a step towards raising the state’s age of consent from 16 to 18 years old on Friday.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

