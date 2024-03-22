Friday Evening 03/22/2024

The City of Homer is kicking off rewriting its comprehensive plan with a visit from Agnew::Beck Consulting next week; and three Homer High School seniors qualified as National Merit Scholarship finalists this year after taking their PSAT — a common standardized test for students thinking of going to college — and completing a demanding application.

