Wednesday Evening 03/20/24

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly passed an ordinance authorizing a negotiated lease supporting the Sterling Highway Milepost 45-60 Construction Project and more at last night’s meeting. The Kenai Peninsula Economic Development District will host a meet-and-greet with local lending institutions this Friday at Kenai River Brewing Company in Soldotna.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.