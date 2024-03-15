Friday Evening 03/15/2024

The Homer Airport will have nightly closures beginning next month for a repaving project from Quality Asphalt Paving and the Alaska Department of Transportation; The City of Homer is ending its contract with City Manager Rob Dumouchel; and a new taxi service in the form of a one-man operation recently made its debut in the area.

