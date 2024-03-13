Wednesday Evening 03/13/24

The animal shelter in Homer closed yesterday after a dog tested positive for canine parvovirus, or parvo. Two Kenai Peninsula Borough School District employees were recently nominated for National Life Group’s LifeChanger of the Year award, which recognizes and awards outstanding K-12 educators and employees.

