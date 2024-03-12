Tuesday Evening 03/12/2024

The Seward City Council approved a contract with Matanuska Electric Association last night to manage the city’s electric utility after residents voted against selling it last fall to Homer Electric Association. The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is celebrating the budding spring season with its Spring Break Fun Days program. At last night's city council meeting in Homer, the council introduced an ordinance, which aims to reallocate funds for the purchase of two maintenance vehicles.

