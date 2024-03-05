Tuesday Evening 03/05/2024

The Nikiski Middle/High School Drama, Debate and Forensics team recently took home a state championship. Fishermen are once again looking at lower catch limits for halibut this year. That’s after harvest levels were cut last year too. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is threatening to veto a key bipartisan education bill that would boost state spending on public schools by about a quarter billion dollars a year.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.