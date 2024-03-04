Monday Morning, 03/04/2024

Alaska State Troopers charged a Soldotna man this week on one count of cruelty to animals after they say he shot his dog in an attempt to euthanize it. The dog, which was later spotted by a motorist, was brought in for emergency surgery and is expected to survive, and the Kenai Peninsula Borough’s website is soon getting a revamp, correcting what borough officials say is a difficult-to-navigate site.

