KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 03/04/24

By Jamie Diep
Published March 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKST
Grant Aviation has purchased two new planes, which it will use to increase flight offerings between Kenai and Anchorage, according to an announcement from the company last Friday. The Anchor Point Post Office marked its 75th anniversary with an open house last Friday. A remote Kenai Peninsula village petitioned to have its dilapidated school replaced more than 10 years ago. Now, the clock on a $10 million grant from the state is running out, and the borough is trying a creative approach to make that funding work for the community.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

KBBI Newscast
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
