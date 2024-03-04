Monday Evening 03/04/24

Grant Aviation has purchased two new planes, which it will use to increase flight offerings between Kenai and Anchorage, according to an announcement from the company last Friday. The Anchor Point Post Office marked its 75th anniversary with an open house last Friday. A remote Kenai Peninsula village petitioned to have its dilapidated school replaced more than 10 years ago. Now, the clock on a $10 million grant from the state is running out, and the borough is trying a creative approach to make that funding work for the community.

