Thursday Evening 02/29/2024

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly heard public comment on an ordinance to sell borough-owned land and discussed pending legislation on energy and resilience projects at Tuesday night’s [2/27] meeting; and The Homer City Council unanimously rejected an ordinance that would require short-term rental operators to register their property at Monday night’s meeting [2/27].

