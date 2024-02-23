Friday Evening 02/23/2024

Jr. Iditarod is a 150 mile dogsled race for mushers ages 14 to 17. Addy Pederson, the only competitive youth musher on the southern Kenai Peninsula, is racing this year for the first time; and The State of Alaska owes the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District and two other Alaska districts millions, according to a December letter from the U.S. Department of Education.

