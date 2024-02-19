Monday Evening 02/19/24

A play that took Alaska by storm seven years ago is now a high school social studies class. Federal agencies have rejected the Alaska Department of Transportation’s four-year plan for federally funded highway projects.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

