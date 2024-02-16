Friday Morning 02/16/2024

Attorneys for the only Native reservation in Alaska presented arguments today in federal court in a lawsuit over fishing rights, and the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) is in the process ofexpanding the critical habitat of North Pacific Right Whales off the coast of Alaska.

