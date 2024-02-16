© 2024 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 02/16/2024

By Simon Lopez
Published February 16, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKST
The state of Alaska has seen a backlog in pending applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP. As a result, some Kenai Peninsula residents who rely on food assistance are leaning more on the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
