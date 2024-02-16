Friday Evening 02/16/2024

The state of Alaska has seen a backlog in pending applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP. As a result, some Kenai Peninsula residents who rely on food assistance are leaning more on the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank.

