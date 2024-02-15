Thursday Morning 02/15/2024

The Homer City Council unanimously approved changes to a tariff related to the Homer Port and Harbor, authorized pass-through funds from Doyon Limited related to a traffic impact study, and appropriated funds to celebrate the 40th anniversay of the sister city relationship with Teshio, Japan at Monday night's meeting, and a Kenaitze Indian Tribe employee working at K-Beach Elementary School was arrested Friday for exposing himself to a child in the bathroom at the school, per Soldotna Police.

