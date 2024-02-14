Wednesday Evening 02-14-24

The Homer City Council unanimously approved changes to a tariff related to the Homer Port and Harbor, authorized pass-through funds from Doyon Limited related to a traffic impact study, and appropriated funds to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the sister city relationship with Teshio, Japan at Monday night’s meeting. A backcountry skier died in an avalanche Tuesday afternoon about a mile from the Seward Highway, just north of Cooper Landing.

