Tuesday Morning, 02/13/2024

Nellie Moore was a broadcast journalist who leaves a big footprint in Alaska and beyond. She died last week at the age of 69, due to complications from a long-term illness. Moore was one of the first Indigenous reporters in Alaska, who could sew a traditional kuspuk, as well as stitch news and information into stories that made a difference.

