Tuesday Morning, 02/06/2024

Students from the Kenai Peninsula College Semester by the Bay program have been working to put together a beluga skeleton for the Kenaitze Indian Tribe Kahtnuht’ana Duhdeldiht Campus, and a former firefighter sued the Kenai Peninsula Borough last year for employment discrimination after she says she spoke out about sexual harassment in the workplace. In January, she settled out of court with the borough, and says she hopes the case sends a message about women working in the emergency response field.

Support for the morning newscast comes from The Homer Foundation. Over 350,000 dollars in student scholarships and grants to South Peninsula charities last year. Did you know there’s a non-profit in our own backyard that can do that? The Homer Foundation is your local independent community foundation. Serving Ninilchik, Anchor Point, Homer, Seldovia, Nanwalek, Port Graham, and everywhere in between for 32 years, we’re connecting your generosity to community need every day. Learn more at Homer Foundation.

