Tuesday Evening 02/06/2024

Alaska State Troopers arrested a man in Ninilchik and charged him for fourth degree theft last Friday. Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced a pair of bills last month that would allow electronic monitoring aboard commercial fishing vessels in state fisheries. A former firefighter who sued the Kenai Peninsula Borough last year for employment discrimination settled out of court with the borough in January, and says she hopes the case sends a message about women working in the emergency response field.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.