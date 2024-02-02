Friday Morning 02/02/2024

Popular in Anchorage and Homer, First Friday events provide an opportunity for artists to have new work showcased, often spanning multiple venues. For the first time this year, Kenai will have two First Friday events within a stone’s throw of each other, and after years without functional restrooms, the Homer City Council approved the purchase of mobile restrooms for Karen Hornaday and Jack Gist parks.

