Thursday Evening 02/01/2024

The Alaska pollock A season opened mid-January but the Kodiak fleet has been standing down to avoid bycatch, or the incidental harvest of non-targeted species. After years without functional restrooms, the Homer City Council approved the purchase of mobile restrooms for Karen Hornaday and Jack Gist parks. More than 30 service providers lined the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex conference room Tuesday to deliver products and services to those experiencing homelessness.

