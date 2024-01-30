Tuesday Morning, 1/30/2024

The Connie Boochever Fellowship awards $3,000 to emerging artists across Alaska. For the first time in the fellowship’s history, two artists from Homer received the award in one year, and a dozen brave souls weathered single-digit temperatures Thursday for the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge’s first full moon guided snowshoe walk of the season.

Support for the morning newscast comes from The Homer Foundation. Over 350,000 dollars in student scholarships and grants to South Peninsula charities last year. Did you know there’s a non-profit in our own backyard that can do that? The Homer Foundation is your local independent community foundation. Serving Ninilchik, Anchor Point, Homer, Seldovia, Nanwalek, Port Graham, and everywhere in between for 32 years, we’re connecting your generosity to community need every day. Learn more at Homer Foundation.

