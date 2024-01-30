Tuesday Evening 1/30/2024

Last Friday, the West Homer Elementary School gym was filled with the excited buzz of more than 80 students preparing for a day filled with chess. A group of scientists from the University of Washington conducted a string of experiments in Homer this winter to better understand how fiber optic cables could be used to detect seismic activity in Cook Inlet.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.