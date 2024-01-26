Friday Evening 1/26/2024

The Kenai Peninsula Borough has reclassified its 1,000-acre Cooper Landing property known as Unit 395 for resource management and recreation; and a new study from the Alaska Environment Research and Policy Center finds that microplastics, or fragments of plastic less than 5 millimeters in length, were found in 100% of water bodies tested throughout Southcentral Alaska.

