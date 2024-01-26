© 2024 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 1/26/2024

By Simon Lopez
Published January 26, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

The Kenai Peninsula Borough has reclassified its 1,000-acre Cooper Landing property known as Unit 395 for resource management and recreation; and a new study from the Alaska Environment Research and Policy Center finds that microplastics, or fragments of plastic less than 5 millimeters in length, were found in 100% of water bodies tested throughout Southcentral Alaska.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
