KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 1-24-24

By Jamie Diep
Published January 24, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKST
Families braved the cold weather and icy trails last Saturday for the Ice Lantern Walk at the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. The Alaska House of Representatives’ Republican-led majority caucus unveiled and quickly advanced a package of education reforms last week. Alaska State Troopers charged Barry Jay Teich with several offenses including one felony.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of  Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
