Tuesday Evening 1/23/2024

The Homer Farmers Market led the state in contributing to new programs launched by the Alaska Farmers Market Association last year matching SNAP funds and providing produce to local food pantries. Police arrested a 40-year-old Kenai man after they say he threatened an employee at a local business last week. The Homer City Council unanimously approved funding the Homer Harbor expansion investigation, designing a highway underpass, requesting the state to increase the base student allocation for public schools and more at last night’s meeting. Alaska State Troopers charged Barry Jay Teich with several offenses including one felony.

