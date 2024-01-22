© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 01-22-24

By Jamie Diep
Published January 22, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

The Jakolof Bay Boat Dock has been a transportation hub for Seldovia residents for more than 40 years, and a long due replacement is in the works. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is working on expanding renewable energy in the Lower Cook Inlet in the form of offshore wind and tidal energy – which could be as far as miles away from land in federal waters.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of  Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

KBBI Newscast
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
See stories by Jamie Diep