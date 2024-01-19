Friday Morning 1/19/2024

Alaska State Troopers arrested Keshawn Williams in Seward on the 11th and charged him with 20 offenses, all except three of which were related to domestic violence, the parent company of three Alaska newspapers is looking for a new owner as it restructures its finances, and protesters gathered in Homer on Monday to raise awareness on alleged mistreatment of residents staying with Homer Senior Citizens.

