Friday Morning 1/19/2024

By Kaylin Holmes
January 19, 2024
Alaska State Troopers arrested Keshawn Williams in Seward on the 11th and charged him with 20 offenses, all except three of which were related to domestic violence, the parent company of three Alaska newspapers is looking for a new owner as it restructures its finances, and protesters gathered in Homer on Monday to raise awareness on alleged mistreatment of residents staying with Homer Senior Citizens.

Support for the morning newscast comes from The Homer Foundation. Over 350,000 dollars in student scholarships and grants to South Peninsula charities last year. Did you know there’s a non-profit in our own backyard that can do that? The Homer Foundation is your local independent community foundation. Serving Ninilchik, Anchor Point, Homer, Seldovia, Nanwalek, Port Graham, and everywhere in between for 32 years, we’re connecting your generosity to community need every day. Learn more at  Homer Foundation.

Kaylin Holmes
