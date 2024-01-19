Friday Evening 1/19/2024

The parent company of three Alaska newspapers is looking for a new owner as it restructures its finances. Black Press Media owns the Peninsula Clarion, the Homer News and the Juneau Empire; a new candidate has thrown his hat in the ring for the Alaska State House district that covers Sterling, Nikiski and Cooper Landing; and the small southern Kenai Peninsula city of Seldovia has had a tumultuous school year, as major staff turnover precipitated a drop in enrollment.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

