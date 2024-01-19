© 2024 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 1/19/2024

By Simon Lopez
Published January 19, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

The parent company of three Alaska newspapers is looking for a new owner as it restructures its finances. Black Press Media owns the Peninsula Clarion, the Homer News and the Juneau Empire; a new candidate has thrown his hat in the ring for the Alaska State House district that covers Sterling, Nikiski and Cooper Landing; and the small southern Kenai Peninsula city of Seldovia has had a tumultuous school year, as major staff turnover precipitated a drop in enrollment.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay's beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
