KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 1-17-24

By Jamie Diep
Published January 17, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKST
Alaska State Troopers arrested Keshawn Williams in Seward last Thursday and charged him with 20 offenses, all except three of which were related to domestic violence. The small southern Kenai Peninsula city of Seldovia has had a tumultuous school year, as major staff turnover precipitated a drop in enrollment. On Tuesday, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly heard a report from the School District Superintendent and put multiple ordinances up for public comment, including one aimed at updating the KPB logo.

KBBI Newscast
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
