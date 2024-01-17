Wednesday Evening 1-17-24

Alaska State Troopers arrested Keshawn Williams in Seward last Thursday and charged him with 20 offenses, all except three of which were related to domestic violence. The small southern Kenai Peninsula city of Seldovia has had a tumultuous school year, as major staff turnover precipitated a drop in enrollment. On Tuesday, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly heard a report from the School District Superintendent and put multiple ordinances up for public comment, including one aimed at updating the KPB logo.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

