Tuesday Evening 1/16/2024

Protesters gathered on Pioneer Avenue in Homer yesterday to raise awareness on alleged mistreatment of residents staying with Homer Senior Citizens. Kodiak’s Tanner crab season started earlier yesterday at noon. Brent Sass claimed a second win in the Copper Basin 300 Sled Dog Race in Glennallen yesterday. The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to hear an Alaska case in which Gov. Mike Dunleavy sought to uphold a policy that would make it harder for public employee unions to collect dues from their members.

