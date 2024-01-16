© 2024 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 1/16/2024

By Jamie Diep
Published January 16, 2024 at 2:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

Protesters gathered on Pioneer Avenue in Homer yesterday to raise awareness on alleged mistreatment of residents staying with Homer Senior Citizens. Kodiak’s Tanner crab season started earlier yesterday at noon. Brent Sass claimed a second win in the Copper Basin 300 Sled Dog Race in Glennallen yesterday. The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to hear an Alaska case in which Gov. Mike Dunleavy sought to uphold a policy that would make it harder for public employee unions to collect dues from their members.

KBBI Newscast
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
